The hottest noise-canceling headphones come at a premium — big names like Sony's WH-1000XM3 can cost more than $300. But there are more affordable alternatives! The Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2 are a good one, and right now, they're just $120 — a sum our own Rita describes as "almost a steal."

When she reviewed the Pro 2 back in 2016, Rita was impressed with the headset's sound quality and features, and that was when they cost $80 more. They don't block out sound as well as pricier picks, but the cans offer functionality you wouldn't expect in a product this affordable, like optional pass-through for environmental noise and a sensor that automatically pauses music when you take them off.

This is the cheapest they've ever been, so if you're looking for some noise-canceling headphones and don't want to drop a car payment on them, now's your chance. Follow the link below to check 'em out.