The Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup is finally here, and if you plan on buying one of the new models, you'll need a case to go with it. A sleek-looking phone deserves a sleek-looking case, and Totallee just released its new super thin cases for the S10, S10 Plus, and S10e.

Totallee has sold ultra-thin phone cases since 2013, and offers cases for a wide variety of phone models — now including the Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10e. Totallee's Galaxy S10 cases are 0.02 inches thick, with a weight of just 0.1 ounces. There's no branding or strange patterns, just an elegant black design.

Totallee's cases are backed by a two-year warranty, and ship within one business day. You can buy them right now from the links below.