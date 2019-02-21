Today Google has opened the gates for I/O 2019 registration. The event itself might still be months away from May 7th to 9th, but if you actually want to attend, you'll need to snag yourself one of those $1,150 tickets. To do that, you'll have to register for a place in the random drawing. You've got until February 27th at 5PM PST (8PM ET) to enter, and tickets will be going out the following day.

You'll also need to provide a method of payment to prove you can actually pay for the ticket, though that pre-authorization won't actually be charged unless you secure yourself a seat. Still, probably a good idea to use a credit card rather than a debit, if you're worried about the cash being held for the next week. It's a cool $1,150 for General Admission, but Academic tickets are just $375, though only full-time students, professors, faculty, or staff at institutions of high school-level and higher can qualify for the discount.

No small chunk of change

You'll need a Google account/Gmail address to register, and only one application per person is allowed. The application process requires some other demographic and logistical information, and you'll also need to submit a photo for your BLE-powered badge, so be sure to have one on hand.

If you're interested, get that wallet ready and click the link below.