Over a month after the Project Stream test ended, Ubisoft is finally sending out notices to eligible participants that they can claim their free copies of Assassin's Creed Odyssey. You don't even need to redeem a code — the game is just sitting in your Uplay library, ready to install to your PC.

As a thank you for playing Assassin's Creed Odyssey in the Google Project Stream play test we have granted you a free, full Uplay PC version of the game! Here's how to get your game: Launch the Uplay client (or download here) Sign in with the Ubisoft Account you used for the Project Stream play test Head into Games and select Assassin's Creed Odyssey Install the game and start playing! Please note that your game progression and premium items from the Project Stream version will carry over to the free full PC version. However, your stats, achievements and unspent Helix Credits will not transfer. Thank you again for your participation and patience!

To be fair, we received an email earlier this month that both Google and Ubisoft were working to make sure that we'd keep our progress and premium purchases when we got our free copy. So even though it took a little while, both companies deserve respect for honoring their word. Even better, this beats Ubisoft's last promise of giving us an update by February 25.

Be checking your email if you clocked in more than an hour of gameplay during the Project Stream test. I hope you spent those Helix credits, because those won't transfer; your achievements and stats won't, either. Yes, this means you have to go into Uplay, but it's for a free AAA 2018 game. That's worth it, I think.