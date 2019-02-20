Samsung is preparing to show off a few upcoming products today. Alongside the expected Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e, we might get another peek at the company's foldable phone. And hey, maybe that Bixby speaker will finally get a release date — I know you're all waiting with baited breath for that one.

If you're wondering where you can watch the show live, we have the stream embedded right in this post. You can also watch it on Samsung's website.

The festivities start at 11AM Pacific Time (2PM Eastern). Are you excited?