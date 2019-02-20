Some people aren't thrilled with the placement of the Galaxy S10 series' hole-punch cutout, and Samsung seems to be very aware of that. All of the S10's wallpapers conveniently fade to black at their top right corners, which is an interesting tactic. The six new wallpapers are now available for your viewing and downloading pleasure.

These six wallpapers, pulled by XDA, have made their debut on the Galaxy S10. There are several others as well, but they were already included the S9 and Note9 One UI updates. If you'd like to download them in their full resolution (3040x3040), you can do so via XDA's Android File Host link below.

