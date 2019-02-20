Health tracking has never been a top focus for Samsung's smartwatches, but that changes today. Samsung unveiled a slew of new wearable products today, including a sleeker version of last year's Galaxy Watch — the fittingly-named Galaxy Watch Active.

While the original Galaxy Watch looked (somewhat) like a traditional timepiece, the Watch Active is closer in design to the Fossil Sport. The watch's main selling point is the advanced health monitoring, which includes recording stress levels/blood pressure and auto-detecting workouts.

The full specifications include a 28mm 360x360 always-on AMOLED display, 5 ATM water resistance, an Exynos 9110 processor (the same used by the Galaxy Watch), 4GB of internal storage, and a 230mAh battery. As with all of Samsung's smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch runs Tizen OS. You can charge the watch by setting it on the back of the Galaxy S10, which is neat.

The Galaxy Watch Active will cost $199 at launch, $50 less than the Fossil Sport and $200 less than the non-LTE Apple Watch Series 4. Pre-orders start tomorrow, and shipments begin March 8.