MWC 2019 may still be a few days away, but Samsung is not about to let its latest flagship offerings get lost in the crowd. Instead, the company's hosting its latest Unpacked event today, where it just pulled the curtain back on the new Galaxy S10 family, running the gamut from the value-positioned Galaxy S10e to the powerhouse Galaxy S10 5G for the high-speed networks of tomorrow.

All told, we're looking at four new phones: the Galaxy S10 proper, S10+, and the aforementioned S10e and S10 5G. While a lot of information on this series has already leaked, we're happy to finally be able to share with you the complete story on what to expect from this next generation of Android royalty.

As can only be expected from a flagship launch, Samsung is using the Galaxy S10 as a platform to show off a ton of new tech, and a lot of that focuses on the display. One of the stand-outs there is an in-screen fingerprint scanner that promises to me much more secure than existing optical solutions.

That's just the tip of the iceberg, as the screen itself is a new dynamic AMOLED panel with HDR10+ support. And because this is 2019 and not even Samsung can get away with ignoring notches, we've got some hole punches to deal with. That look's not going to be a winner with everyone, but what screen cutout is?

Samsung upgrades its camera package this year by moving to a three-sensor arrangement for the S10 and S10+ — the 5G goes even further with a quad-camera package, while the S10e dials things down to just two. Dual OIS and AI enhancements sound nice, but the arrival of an ultra-wide 123-degree lens may be the biggest news, letting users capture more of a scene that ever before.

While past Galaxy phones have supported wireless charging, they were always on the receiving end. This year Samsung flips the script by giving the GS10 the ability to wireless charge other devices, sharing its own power with accessories. That even works in a pass-through mode, letting you charge the GS10 with a cable while the phone itself charges another device.

Unsurprisingly, we should expect top-tier performance from these heavyweights, outfitted with the latest silicon and supporting up to 12GB of RAM (in the case of the GS10+). We're going to be covering all these models in greater depth as we go hands on with the lot of them, but here's a breakdown of what to expect.

Galaxy S10

Specs SoC 7nm 64-bit Octa-core processor (Max. 2.8 GHz + 2.4 GHz + 1.7 GHz)

8nm 64-bit Octa-core processor (Max. 2.7 GHz + 2.3 GHz + 1.9 GHz) RAM 8GB RAM (LPDDR4X) Storage 128GB/512GB + microSD Display WQHD+ 6.1-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED 19:9 aspect Battery 3,400mAh Cameras Rear: Triple Camera with Dual OIS 12MP Tele, 12MP Wide, 16MP Ultra-Wide, Front: 10MP Dual Pixel Software Android 9.0 Pie Dimensions 70.4mm x 149.9mm x 7.8mm, 157g

Galaxy S10+

Specs SoC 7nm 64-bit Octa-core processor (Max. 2.8 GHz + 2.4 GHz + 1.7 GHz)

8nm 64-bit Octa-core processor (Max. 2.7 GHz + 2.3 GHz + 1.9 GHz) RAM 8GB/12GB RAM (LPDDR4X) Storage 128GB/512GB/1TB + microSD Display WQHD+ 6.4-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED 19:9 aspect Battery 4,100mAh Cameras Rear: Triple Camera with Dual OIS 12MP Tele, 12MP Wide, 16MP Ultra-Wide, Front: 10MP Dual Pixel, 8MP RGB Depth Software Android 9.0 Pie Dimensions 74.1mm x 157.6mm x 7.8mm, 175g (ceramic option 198g)

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e begin tomorrow, with pricing starting at about $900, $1,000, and $750, respectively. Shoppers pre-ordering the two flagship models will also get a free pair of the new wireless Galaxy Buds.

As expected, the 5G model is a little further out. Verizon will offer the GS10 5G sometime this spring, with other carriers picking it up over the summer. Samsung has yet to say anything about pricing for this edition, which is rarely a good sign — we'll keep you in the loop as we learn more.