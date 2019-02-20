We're on the cusp of learning about the best that phone OEMs have to offer us for the first part of 2019. If you'd rather avoid the steadily increasing smartphone prices, then Amazon has a solid deal for you. The Prime-exclusive Moto G6 Play is just $169.99 right now, or $179.99 for the regular unlocked version.

Sure, this device lacks a lot of the bells and whistles, but it gets the job done. For your money, you'll get 5.7" HD+ IPS LCD display, a Snapdragon 427 SoC, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a large 4,000mAh battery. The Prime-exclusive model comes pre-installed with some Amazon apps, including Alexa mapped to a double-press of the power button.

Also worth mentioning is that Best Buy is offering the regular unlocked version for $79.99 with activation (otherwise, it's the same $179.99 as Amazon). So the choice is yours on what you'd like to do. Both options will be in the buy links below.