Slowly but surely, Android 9 Pie is rolling out to Motorola's lineup of phones. That also means new kernel source packages, which can be used by developers to create custom Pie-based ROMs and recoveries. Motorola has now released two new source packages for two (or possibly three) devices.

The first kernel source package is for the Moto P30 Note, nicknamed 'Chef.' The internationally-released Motorola One Power is based on the P30 Note, and even shares a similar nickname ('chef_sprout'), so it's possible this kernel package is for both devices.

Motorola has also uploaded Pie kernel source for the Moto G6 Plus, nicknamed 'Evert'. You can download both releases from the links below.