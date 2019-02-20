As is tradition, the release of a new LG flagship is usually accompanied by budget phones sharing a similar design language. The 'Q' series is made up of mid-range devices, while the 'K' lineup is composed of entry-level phones. LG today announced three new budget models — the Q60, K50, and K40.

LG Q60

Not to be confused with 2017's LG Q6 family, this phone has a 6.3-inch 19:9 'FullVision' display (presumably IPS) and an unspecified "2.0GHz Octa-Core" processor. It looks very similar to renders of the upcoming LG G8, but with a smaller notch and a larger chin.

Specs Processor 2.0 GHz Octa-Core Display 6.26-inch 19:9 HD+ FullVision Display Memory 3GB RAM Storage 64GB + microSD (up to 2TB) Rear camera 16MP with PDAF / 2MP with Depth Sensor / 5MP with Super Wide Angle Front camera 13MP Battery 3,500mAh Size 161.3 x 77 x 8.7mm Other features DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / AI CAM / MIL-STD 810G Compliance / Fingerprint Sensor / Google Assistant Button

On the software side, LG didn't mention what version of Android this has, but the phone is equipped with the G7's 'AI Cam' feature. Also, there's a hardware button for opening Google Assistant, which is something I'd definitely like on my phone.

LG K50

The K50 is a tier below the Q60. It's nearly identical to the Q60, but with only two rear cameras, half the storage, and a slightly taller display (19.5:9 vs 19:9). You still get the AI camera feature, dedicated Assistant button, and all the other goodies from the Q60.

Specs Chipset 2.0 GHz Octa-Core Display 6.26-inch 19.5:9 HD+ FullVision Display Memory 3GB RAM / 32GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB) Rear camera 13MP with PDAF / 2MP with Depth Sensor Front camera 13MP Battery 3,500mAh Size 161.3 x 77 x 8.7mm Other features DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / AI CAM / MIL-STD 810G Compliance / Fingerprint Sensor / Google Assistant Button

LG K40

At the bottom of the barrel is the LG K40. It has a smaller 5.7-inch 18:9 screen (with no notch), less memory, only one rear camera, and a smaller battery. There's still an Assistant button, though.

Specs Chipset 2.0 GHz Octa-Core Display 5.7-inch 18:9 HD+ FullVision Display Memory 2GB RAM / 32GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB) Rear camera 16MP with PDAF Front camera 8MP (LED Flash) Battery 3,000mAh Size 153.0 x 71.9 x 8.3mm Other features DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / AI CAM / MIL-STD 810G Compliance / Fingerprint Sensor / Google Assistant Button

LG hasn't revealed what any of these phones will cost, or in what markets they will be sold. More details will be announced at next week's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.