If you missed Aukey's recent markdown on smart sockets and are still on the lookout for a connected one, this deal on a 2-pack Eufy Smart Plugs gives you another chance at wirelessly controlling your appliances at a discount. The rebate takes $14 off the original $40 tag, bringing the two plugs down to just $26.

Thanks to their Wi-Fi capability, the sockets will connect directly to your home router without the need for an additional hub — they only work on 2.4GHz networks, though, so you might have issues linking them to some single-SSID 5GHz access points. Also, as they can handle up to 15A, you can use them with larger electrical devices such as heaters or fans. Plus, their design won't block the second power outlet on the wall, so you'll still be able to use it or stack two plugs on top of each other. Finally, the sockets can be controlled using Alexa, Google Assistant, and the EufyHome app, which also lets you set custom schedules and monitor power consumption.

Although this is an interesting rebate compared to the initial MSRP, there are other smart sockets available on Amazon for just a little less. However, Anker's reputation for building reliable products should help you justify paying an extra $5 for a well-rated product.