Bluetooth speakers are extremely commonplace these days, but one of the more popular brands is Ultimate Ears, aka UE. The cross-shaped volume buttons have become somewhat iconic, as well as instantly recognizable. Though a few years old, UE's Boom 2 is still a solid choice for some portable beats and you can pick up a factory refurbished one up for yourself on Woot for $59.99.

If you want to know more about the speaker, you can check out Cam's review here. He liked the aesthetics and sound, saying it was a good speaker in its own right. Yes, the Boom 2 is old, but it still packs a punch all while looking nice.

Normally, you'd see this go for about $87 on Amazon, so the $30 savings for a factory refurb isn't too bad. You have eight hours left on the sale (while supplies last) and five colors to choose from at time of writing. Plus, you get a 90-day warranty from UE with your purchase. Just hit up the buy link below to get started.