Samsung just unveiled the much-anticipated Galaxy S10, but the company hasn't completely forgotten its two-generation old flagship. The Pie update has reached the Galaxy S8 and S8+, but only if you're in Europe.
The OTA clocks in at a whopping 1.6GB, so you'll want to find some WiFi. It comes with all the usual Pie features, but you also get Samsung's OneUI. That comes with a system dark UI, new gesture navigation, and entirely revamped looks. OneUI is rounder and shifted to be more comfortable for one-handed use.
Users from various European locales have gotten the update including Germany, Belgium, the UK, and the Netherlands. It might not be live in all places or for all phones yet, so don't panic of the OTA isn't waiting for you yet.
