I've come to love using my Pixelbook over the last few months, thanks in part to support for Linux applications. Though it's still in its beta stages, I find it incredibly useful. Interestingly, it seems that Google is looking to address one of the limitations: the lack of audio playback for container programs. Based on a some official Project Crostini documents, we might see support for this in Chrome OS 74.

This is a pretty good thing to cross off the list, leaving GPU acceleration and USB device support to go. This was initially supposed to be in Chrome OS 73 last month, as we heard way back in May, but Google had to postpone it. Some devices have access to v74 in Canary, but it probably won't hit stable until the end of April. Dev and Beta builds will get it in the next month of so, I imagine.

We look forward to seeing the Linux support in Chrome OS expand and check off its larger deficiencies. Pay attention to the recommendation in the docs to make sure the audio playback support is working if you've already setup your container — it's just a few terminal commands.