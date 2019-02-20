Amongst all the Samsung news today, the company also somewhat quietly announced that Bixby can now supports four European languages: British English, German, Italian, and Spanish. All of you that were just chomping at the bit wanting to use Bixby in your native language can now do so.

These four join US English, Korean, and Mandarin Chinese in what Bixby can recognize. It's a small list, but Samsung is slowly adding to the list, for what that's worth.

Full support for them will be globally available with the new S10 series, as well as past devices that are running Pie like the Note8/9 and S8/S9 families.