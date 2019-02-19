Odds are, we've all heard from our favorite YouTube creators about the woes of the strike system. Most of the complaints center around copyright violations, which is a whole other beast entirely. However, YouTube is trying to address much of the frustration and confusion with how it deals with Community Guidelines offenses by implementing better clarity, consistency, and transparency.

With the first offense, the creator will receive a warning that addresses what they did wrong. This allows uploaders to understand what exactly they're not supposed to do, which might help to alleviate the frustration somewhat. There will be no penalties associated with this initial warning, other than the removal of the offending content. This applies to all things on YouTube, including videos, thumbnails, and links to other sites that are posted in the description.

Furthermore, there is now a promise of consistency in how this will be enforced. Here's how YouTube breaks down the new strike penalties that follow the initial warning:

The first strike will result in a one-week freeze on the ability to upload any new content to YouTube, including live streaming, and other channel activities. Strikes will expire after 90 days.

The second strike in any 90-day period will result in a two-week freeze on the ability to upload any new content to YouTube.

The third strike in any 90-day period will result in channel termination.

If you're familiar with the copyright strike system, this will sound quite similar. If the creator finds any of this in error, he or she can appeal the decision and YouTube says it will take another look. To that end, there's a promise for more transparency when it comes to communication and notifications.

You can check out either of the two videos linked in this post, or the source link below, if you're interested in learning more. This policy goes into effect on Monday, February 25.