Remember the days when you could use any high-end smartphone to play games? Yeah, it seems like a lifetime ago. Now, you obviously need one of these glowing "gaming phones" to play PUBG or Fortnite. There's a new one available today—the Nubia Red Magic Mars that launched in limited numbers last year is available for purchase. It offers a lot of powerful hardware for the price, but it does have an... interesting aesthetic.

The main selling point of the Red Magic Mars is that it's cheap without skimping on the specs. Here's what you can expect.

Snapdragon 845

6-10GB of RAM

64-256GB of storage

6-inch 1080 x 2160 LCD

3,800mAh battery

Android 9 Pie

This device does live up to its gaming phone name a little more than other smartphones. Of course, it has lots of angular bits, and there's a glowing LED strip on the back. However, it also has shoulder buttons with screen mapping for use in games like PUBG. Just look at this totally rad video.

The Red Magic Mars is available today in the US, Canda, the most of Europe fully unlocked (there was a limited pre-sale in January). The model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage costs $399 / €399 / £359. The upgraded 8/128GB version is $449 / €449 / £409. The higher tiers aren't in stock at this time.