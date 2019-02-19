Samsung is in the midst of a big software redesign on its Android devices. Little by little, the company's phones are getting the Pie update, and with that comes OneUI. It's also rolling out new official apps to go with it, like the latest update to Galaxy Apps. Oops, that's "Galaxy Store" now.

The newly renamed Galaxy Store is Samsung' storefront for apps and games, the most prominent of which is Fortnite. It's also where you go to get apps for the company's Tizen-based wearables. The functionality seems unchanged, but the Galaxy Store has all the usual OneUI curves. However, users report it doesn't work with Samsung's dark mode in Pie. That seems like a major oversight.

The updated store is rolling out now, and it's a mandatory update—the old version won't launch anymore. You can also update by sideloading the new version from APK Mirror. It's v4.5.01.7. In addition to the name change, the app icon is a bit different. Feel free to compare the new and old ones on APK Mirror.