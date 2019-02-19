Galaxy Unpacked is almost upon us, but if the leaks don't stop, there won't be much left to unpack at the event tomorrow. While renders and hands-on images of the S10 family have been popping up for a few weeks, we now have an official Samsung television commercial that aired a day early in Norway, showing us the Galaxy S10+ in its entirety.

The 30-second ad (which someone re-uploaded to YouTube) shows off many known aspects of the S10+, like the in-screen fingerprint sensor, punch-hole display, triple camera setup, the headphone jack, and reverse wireless charging. I found this animation of a mosaic of Galaxy S10+ phones to look particularly cool, and I like that Samsung isn't trying to hide the punch-hole in the ad.

The video also mentions free Galaxy Buds for Norwegian customers who pre-order the device, which seems like a sweet deal. We may not have that offer this side of the Atlantic, but Samsung does have pre-order promotions in the US too, like $50 credit on accessories and extra value on trading in an old phone.

For more on the Galaxy S10 family, tune in at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET tomorrow for Samsung Galaxy Unpacked — you can catch the livestream, or follow along here for our coverage of the announcements.