The Razer Phone 2 was released in October of last year, and if you enjoy playing games on the go, it's not a bad phone. However, it did ship with Android 8.1 Oreo, even though Pie was released two months prior. Razer has now announced that Android 9.0 will start rolling out to the phone next week.
Assuming there are no delays, the unlocked Razer Phone 2 will start getting Pie on February 27th — one week from now. The update will roll out to carrier models of the phone, excluding the AT&T variant, on March 14th. Finally, the AT&T model will get Pie on April 4th.
XDA Developers and 9to5Google received previews of the update, and noted that there aren't any major Razer-specific changes. Gesture navigation is present, but users can easily disable it. You can see all the new changes in Android 9 here. Razer hasn't mentioned when the original Razer Phone will get Pie.
