It seems Samsung won't have much to unveil during its Unpacked event tomorrow: Little is left to know about the Galaxy S10 lineup, and the screenshots from the company's Wearables app that leaked earlier this week shed more light on the upcoming Galaxy Buds and Watch Active. As if this wasn't enough, full press renders of the products have been published, revealing more about their features and design.

Galaxy Buds

The Gear IconX's successors are showcased in white, black, and "canary yellow," one of the colors the S10e is supposed to come in. Although they look similar to their predecessor, the buds' new "winglet-free" appearance is more discreet and makes them seem smaller. The AKG logo on the case indicates the Austrian brand has participated in the tuning and design of the product, making it a more serious competitor against high-end wireless earphones. Images also depict a USB-C port and LED charging indicator on the case, as well as what seems to be an IR sensor on the earpieces, which could mean the Galaxy Buds will have a built-in heart rate monitor — unless it's just a mere proximity sensor. Lastly, previous information confirmed the earbuds will feature wireless charging and could have 8GB of internal storage space to play music without the need for another device.

Galaxy Watch Active

We already knew the smartwatch would have no rotating ring and be fitness-centric, but the new leaks reveal further details about the colors: The device should be available in blue, silver, black, and pink, and come with a matching silicone wristband. Unfortunately, it will also have a pretty thick black bezel around the screen, so you'd better stick to darker watch faces to try to hide it. Finally, screenshots from the user interface confirm the watch will run on Tizen and have specific fitness functionalities, such as a dedicated wellness center, a heart rate sensor, and a GPS.

We'll get to know the remaining few details tomorrow during Unpacked, so stay tuned for (just a little) more information.