Microsoft recently made some changes to the "Task view" in Windows 10. As of the Spring 2018 update, it includes Windows Timeline. As the name implies, it shows a timeline of recent activities on your computer and connected Microsoft services. Now, you can add Chrome tabs to the list thanks to Redmond's new Web Activities extension. Just install this, and your Chrome tabs will sync to Windows Timeline and other products like Microsoft Launcher for Android.

Previously, Timeline would only show web activity if you used Microsoft's Edge browser (see above). We can now say with certainty that no one does. That made Timeline and the Microsoft Launcher less useful for Chrome fans, but now you have the option of adding this functionality.

Just install the new Web Activity extension and sign in to your Microsoft account to get started. After that, your history will appear in the Timeline along with other actions on your PC. If you use the Microsoft Launcher, your past Chrome tabs will show up in its Timeline UI as well. Timeline saves up to 30 days of activity on your connected devices if you enable the feature. It's all optional.