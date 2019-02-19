February is going to be full of announcements, beginning with Samsung's Unpacked event tomorrow, followed by many more during Mobile World Congress next week. Huawei, though, has preferred to stay away from the crowd and decided to wait another month to officially unveil its P30 flagship, which it says will rewrite the rules.

The Chinese brand hasn't given any details regarding the P30, besides announcing it will be presented in Paris on March 26. In a teaser video, several of the French city's monuments are zoomed into, which could indicate the handset will feature a powerful optical zoom.

Previous leaks have hinted at an in-display fingerprint sensor, waterdrop notch, headphone jack, and three rear cameras. Rumors have mentioned the latters' resolution could be as high as 40 megapixels, and capable of 5x lossless zoom. The front camera is also said to be particularly sharp, as its quality could reach up to 24 MP. Although we don't have further details about its specs for the time being, we're expecting the phone to feature Huawei's in-house Kirin 980 SoC and potentially the new Balong 5000 5G modem.

The P30 promises to be a serious competitor against the upcoming Galaxy S10 and G8, and we're looking forward to its announcement to see if it will be more intriguing than these two.