Basically every major US bank and credit union already supports Google Pay, and the contactless payment service already has nearly 2,000 partners stateside. Despite that, the support list continues to grow by at least a handful of banks every few weeks, and sure enough, an additional 17 have joined the list since our last update 12 days ago.
Without further ado, here are the 17 new banks and credit unions:
- Alpena Community Credit Union
- American Bank, NA
- Coleman County State Bank
- Columbia Credit Union
- First Area Credit Union
- Jefferson Credit Union
- Members Choice West Virginia Federal Credit Union
- NESC Federal Credit Union
- NexTier Bank, National Association
- Northwestern Mutual Credit Union
- Peoples Bank SB
- Pine Federal Credit Union
- Rabobank, NA
- Sanibel Captiva Community Bank
- The Citizens National Bank of Bluffton
- Ticonderoga Federal Credit Union
- Washington Gas Light Federal Credit Union
We're not sure exactly how many banks and credit unions there are in the US, but there can't be many more than the amount Google Pay already supports, right? In any case, if your local financial institution somehow still isn't on the list, it'll probably be added any day now.
There's an end in sight, right? At some point, every bank that has and will ever exist shall find itself on Google's list of Pay-compatible financial institutions. We're not quite to the 2,000-mark just yet, but Google continues to aggressively expand upon the number of banks that work with Pay. Following an influx of 17 names just last week, we've already got an update with 17 new ones:
- BlackRidgeBank
- Community Bank of Louisiana
- Equishare Credit Union
- FNB Bank, Inc. (KY)
- FNB Bank, Inc. (WV)
- Federation Bank
- GNB Bank
- Liberty Bank
- Memphis City Employees
- Metro Employees Credit Union
- Midland States Bank
- Monroe Telco Federal Credit Union
- Southwest National Bank
- St. Pius X Church Federal Credit
- The Farmers & Merchants Bank
- The First National Bank of Ballinger
- Wiremen's Credit Union
Well, strictly not all new, we suppose; FNB was on there as a single entity before, which Google now has split into Kentucky and West Virginia flavors. But any way you slice it, this is becoming one massive list of banks.
