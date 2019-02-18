The Xperia XZ2 Premium debuted with an MSRP of $1,000. Predictably, that hasn't worked out well for Sony. Luckily, as any phone tends to do after some time, the price has dropped to a much more palatable $649.99, which is $350 less than the launch price and $250 under current MSRP, from Amazon, B&H, and Focus Camera.

In terms of specifications, the XZ2 Premium is about as stacked as they come. It sports a 5.8" 4K LCD, a Snapdragon 845, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage with microSD expansion, a 19MP + 12MP rear camera setup, a 13MP front-facing camera, and a 3,540mAh battery. Other features include IP65/68 water and dust resistance, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and 9W fast wireless charging.

A primary complaint in our review was cost; at $1,000, the XZ2 Premium just couldn't compete with similarly-priced phones. This new $649.99 price is much less shocking. The deal is available from Amazon (it's $1 cheaper at $648.99 there), B&H, and Focus Camera. Hit the links below to pick one up.