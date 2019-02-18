Renders of Sony's forthcoming ultra-tall phones, expected to be called the Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus, leaked last week. The company hasn't outright confirmed anything, but it did tweet a video that very obviously alludes to the new devices this morning.

The video shows a wide rectangle sporting colors similar to the wallpaper featured in the leaked Xperia 10 renders and teases "a new perspective with Xperia at MWC 2019." What could it possibly mean?

Judging by the aforementioned leaks, the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus are presumed to be mid-range phones with 21:9 displays measuring 5.9 inches and 6.5 inches, respectively. It looks like the exceedingly tall devices will be revealed at Mobile World Congress on February 25 during a presentation that begins at 8:45 a.m., Central European Time — that's 2:45 a.m. Eastern or 11:45 p.m. (the night of February 24) Pacific.