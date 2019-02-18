We're approaching the spring phone season, so last year's latest and greatest devices are starting to see substantial discounts. Well, the G7 started seeing substantial discounts not long after launch, but now they're more substantial. This phone is down to $429.99 at B&H, which is $100 cheaper than late last year and more than $300 off the launch price.

The LG G7 is your typical 2018 flagship smartphone in many ways. It has a Snapdragon 845, 64GB of storage, and 4GB of RAM. The 6.1-inch 1440p LCD is a taller aspect ratio, and there's a notch at the top. The use of an LCD panel also means the phone has a bit of a chin.

The version on sale at B&H is the North American unlocked device, which has full band support for all major US carriers. You can only get the black phone at this price (silver is $20 more), but you get a free clear/frosted case with purchase (a $20 value).