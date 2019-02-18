Is there anything we don't know about Samsung's Galaxy S10 family? We've already seen the three (at least) devices in renders, we've had leaked spec sheets, and we know the color variants, availability and pre-order dates, as well as pricing information for a few countries. But it doesn't hurt to get one more look at the phones that will mark the company's tenth S series anniversary, does it? In this latest leak, the S10 and 10+ show up one more time, in action in a hands-on video.

The video features Tech Radar's Matt Swider and seems to have been shot during an S10 briefing with Samsung. It was likely made public inadvertently, or someone must have stumbled on it while it was unlisted on YouTube. Despite being taken down quickly following copyright claims, mirrors of the video have sprung up multiple times already — this is the internet after all.

You can see some of the S10/10+'s specs in the video, the triple rear cameras on both devices, 3.5mm headphone jack, in-display fingerprint sensor, and wireless power sharing. There's also a neat little contour around the dual front lenses on the S10+ when the camera app is open, which should be handy if you're trying to take a selfie and can't easily spot the sensors.

No other new information is shared, but I think the devices do look really good in person, especially the white S10. If you want to know more about what to expect, and have been living under a rock, we already rounded up all the information and leaks we have about the S10/S10+.

Here's a link to a mirror of the video, though it'll probably be taken down soon. We uploaded it on Mega too.