Sunday mornings are for pancakes from scratch, washing the car, and evaluating your Bluetooth speaker needs. I can help with that last one — this Altec Lansing Baby Boom speaker went on sale last night for $10, and with decent specs and good reviews, its a tempting buy.

You can choose from four color options: Black, Red, Mint Green, and Cobalt Blue. Boasting an IP67 rating, this speaker is shock, snow and waterproof, with the ability to float in water. The battery is rated for six hours of playback and charges via microUSB. With a microphone for calls, a dedicated button to summon your voice assistant of choice, and auxiliary input, the IMW269 Baby Boom seems to cover all bases— multiple units can even be paired together for wireless stereo.

Given the diminutive size (which wasn't immediately apparent until seeing the above picture), the speaker comes with a carabineer clip to hook it onto a backpack. It's well reviewed, with an average of 4.5 stars from 800-odd reviews on the Best Buy website.