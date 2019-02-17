Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. This week I have the spiritual successor to the popular strategy game Plague Inc, an RWBY-themed card game from Rooster Teeth, and a gorgeous 2D puzzler published by Crescent Moon. So without further ado, here are the most notable games released this week.

Games

Rebel Inc.

Android Police coverage: Rebel Inc. is the spiritual successor to Plague Inc, and it's officially available on Android

Ndemic Creations' Rebel Inc. offers a strategic game that simulates what it may be like to delve into the complexities and consequences of modern counterinsurgency. This release is also something of a sequel to an earlier title from the same developer called Plague Inc, a highly successful pandemic simulator. Much like its predecessor, Rebel Inc. offers a fair pricing model and deep gameplay.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $15.99

RWBY Deckbuilding Game

Android Police coverage: Rooster Teeth's RWBY Deckbuilding Game is out on Android

RWBY Deckbuilding Game is what's known as a living card game, which means this deck builder makes the core set of cards available, to then add new cards to the game through expansion packs. In this release, you build your decks during each battle from a shared pool. This keeps things fair for both players since the only cards they can use are available to each side.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $19.99

Arithmagic - Math Wizard Game

Arithmagic is a premium learning game for children ages ten and up. It contains RPG gameplay that revolves around solving math problems. There are four main characters to choose from that are useful for battling all kinds of enemies by quickly chaining math operations together. You can expect to fight through ten different enemy types, and there are over seventy levels to explore before the journey ends. It's also worth noting that this is a premium release, which means you won't have to worry about your kids making unintended purchases or clicking on disruptive ads as they are playing through an educational game.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Smartphone Tycoon

Tycoon games are all the rage on mobile, probably because of their simple controls and easily rendered menu-based graphics. Smartphone Tycoon is the latest title on the Play Store that follows along with this tycoon game trend. It'll be your job to create a successful smartphone company of your very own. So if you'd like to see if you have what it takes to design and release a quality smartphone, then this is the game for you.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Alien Dunes VR - A Whispering Eons Prequel

Alien Dunes VR is a virtual reality game designed for Google Cardboard, which means you won't necessarily need a controller to play this release with the headset. Luckily if you're not into hands-free experiences, then you'll be glad to hear you also have the option play with a physical controller or keyboard. Alien Dunes VR serves as a prequel to Whispering Eons Episode #1, which isn't out yet. So if you'd like to get an early sneak peek of what you can expect from the developer's next release, you're going to want to play through this title.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Doggo Dungeon: A Dog's Tale

Doggo Dungeon is a quirky level-based action RPG that stars a cute dog that's searching for its owner. While the game looks a lot like a mobile roguelike, it actually plays closer to a Zelda title. You'll spend the majority of your time solving plenty of different puzzles while fighting through hordes of monsters, all so that you can make it through the game's twenty levels and finally save your human companion.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Raidfield 2 - Alpha Version

Raidfield 2 landed on the Play Store this week as an alpha release. It's a first-person shooter that offers a similar experience as EA's Battlefield franchise. You can play as an assault, medic, heavy, or sniper class, and you can quickly jump in and out of all kinds of transports, such as tanks, planes, and turret vehicles.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Linn: Path of Orchards

Linn: Path of Orchards is a new puzzle game published by Crescent Moon that contains an art design that looks a lot like a 2D version of Monument Valley. The gameplay is slightly different. You'll still want to navigate your way to a door at the end of each level, but instead of rotating building and objects to reveal secret paths you'll spend your time platforming through treacherous dynamic landscapes that will shift at a moment's notice. Careful planning and nimble fingers are needed to make your way through this beautiful release.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Boost Buddies

Boost Buddies is an adorable pixel-based arcade game with simple tap controls. By tapping your finger on the screen, the main character will boost itself vertically. The faster you tap, the quicker this character will move up the screen. You do this to avoid the ever-encroaching lava at the bottom of the stage, and if you can't move your character up the screen quickly enough while dodging obstacles and enemies, then death by lava will be the outcome.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

JAWS.io

It would appear that Universal Studios is diving head first into the io genre with the release of JAWS.io. It's described as a fast-paced multiplayer hyper-casual io game, and I have to say I agree. Each multiplayer match is only two minutes long. You start in a small boat, and the more swimmers you rescue, the more your boat will grow. If you're lucky, once your ship is full-size you may even get a chance to play as Jaws, which is where the real fun is at.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.99

Picky Package

Picky Package is a casual arcade game that's all about picking up and delivering packages. All you have to do is tap on the screen to get going, and if you need to change direction because of an obstacle, just tap on the screen again, and you'll turn around. The goal is to reach the highest score possible by delivering as many packages as you can without dying.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.99

Evolution : The Video Game

Evolution : The Video Game is a digital adaptation of North Star Games' physical Evolution board game. It's a highly-polished release that offers the same addictive strategic gameplay as the original, and the added benefit of being able to play with your friends over an online connection makes it all the more accessible.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $7.99 a piece

Mr Bow

After Angry Birds brought touchscreen slingshot mechanics to the mainstream, there have been a ton of games released on the Play Store that take advantage of the mechanic. Mr Bow is a new title from ZPLAY Games, and it clearly uses a similar mechanic. Your job is to take out each enemy by shooting arrows at them with your bow. Often these enemies will have obstacles placed in front of them as they fire their own projectiles at you, which is what makes the gameplay so challenging.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $19.99

RPG Dimension Cross

KEMOCO's latest English release is called RPG Dimension Cross, and it's an RPG that takes place in a science fiction universe, which strays a bit from KEMCO's regular fantasy-themed formula. So if you enjoy the developer's earlier releases but have been looking for something with a more futuristic theme, RPG Dimension Cross should fulfill your needs.

Monetization: $8.99 / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

Orc Dungeon

Orc Dungeon is a turn-based strategy game where you get to explore monster-filled dungeons in search of best loot possible. As you earn new weapons, you'll also have to upgrade your heroes to eventually build out your team with the strongest fighters available. From there you can join PvP tournaments and co-op dungeons for further exploration and gameplay.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $54.99

Quest Town Saga

I find it amazing that after all these years Kairosoft is still pumping out new games on the Play Store. Quest Town Saga is the latest English release from the company, and it mixes Kairosoft's standard simulation formula with a few RPG aspects to create something that's both fun and familiar.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $69.99

FINAL BLADE

Final Blade is a popular gacha RPG in Korea, and an English version has been officially released in the West just this week. It contains over 300 collectible heroes. These characters can range in their abilities, such as warriors, mages, assassins, rangers, and healers. Like most gacha games you'll have to combine your lesser heroes to create stronger teammates, which should keep players busy as they grind endlessly to upgrade all of the best characters.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $89.99

