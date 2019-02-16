If you're looking for a big, bad Bluetooth speaker, they don't come much bigger or badder than the JBL Xtreme 2. The sucker weighs nearly seven pounds and comes with a strap to carry it over your shoulder. It's also IPX7 certified for all your outdoor adventuring. Right now, Amazon has it for $199.95, $100 off its MSRP.

You can choose between five colors: black, blue, green, red, and camo (in case you want to be heard but not seen). The speaker has 89 customer reviews on Amazon, 61 of which give it five stars. We haven't tested it ourselves, but we know firsthand its predecessor is great.

This price beats the previous low of $230 we reported in December, so if you've been on the fence about getting a primo Bluetooth speaker, now's a good time. Click any of the links below to order yours.