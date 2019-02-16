Samsung announced a new budget(-ish) tablet yesterday, the $400 Galaxy Tab S5e. If you're looking for something a bit cheaper, and you live in Germany, don't worry. Samsung Germany revealed another upcoming tablet yesterday — the 2019 Galaxy Tab A 10.1.

The Galaxy Tab A series is sold worldwide, with several models available in the United States, but the 2019 variant appears to be limited to Germany for now. It has a 10.1-inch 'Full HD' screen, stereo speakers, and a metal housing. It's not clear what processor is being used, but last year's Tab A 10.5 was equipped with a Snapdragon 450.

The 2019 Galaxy Tab A will go on sale in Germany on April 5th, in both Wi-Fi and LTE configurations. The former will cost 210 euros (~$237), and the latter will be 270 euros (~$305). Both models will be available in black, gold, and silver.