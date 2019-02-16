The Nokia 3.1 is nearly a year old now, but it's still an excellent budget device, especially in the United States — where good budget phones are a rarity. Now the Nokia 3.1 has dropped once again to $130, a $29 discount from the original price.

If you're not familiar with it, the United States variant of the Nokia 3.1 has a MediaTek 6750 processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage (with microSD card support), a 13MP rear camera, an 8MP front camera, and a 2,990mAh battery. There are some tradeoffs — namely the microUSB port and the lack of a fingerprint sensor — but it's otherwise a great device. You can see our full review here.

The Nokia 3.1 comes with Android 8.1 Oreo, and it's expected to get Pie before the end of Q1 2019 (March 31st). You can buy it from the links below.