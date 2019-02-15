We know a fair bit about Sony's plans for Mobile World Congress by now, including the launch of a new flagship in the shape of the Xperia XZ4 (which may end up being renamed for the 10th anniversary of the Xperia brand) and two mid-range phones. We've also been hearing about another budget model called the Xperia L3, which we're now getting a look at for the first time.

According to WinFuture, the follow up to last year's Xperia L2 will have a 5.7-inch 18:9 display — so not quite as tall and skinny as the purported 21:9 screens on the other upcoming Sony devices. In what's sure to be a polarizing move among fans, the blocky design aesthetic is being replaced across the board by the Japanese company this year. The L3 will still have sizable bezels, but thankfully no notch in sight. The fingerprint scanner has been moved back to the side, while the top retains a headphone jack, and the bottom shows a USB Type-C port flanked by a speaker and microphone hole.

Other rumored specs include a resolution of 1440x720 for the LCD panel, a front camera with at least 8MP, and a dual rear camera setup comprising a standard 13+MP shooter and an additional depth sensor. The phone should have at least 32GB of internal storage, a MicroSD slot, and a 3,330mAh battery. The casing is said to be plastic, coming in silver, gray, and gold colorways. The entry-level device will reportedly cost 199 Euros, which is around $225. Look out for our MWC coverage to find out more about Sony's new handsets.