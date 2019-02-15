If you have a OnePlus phone, and you've been paying close attention to the changelogs, you may have noticed that the last OxygenOS update included better integration with Google Duo. OnePlus has now officially announced the new functionality, and explained how it came to be added.

Starting with OxygenOS 9.0.12 on the OnePlus 6T, and OxygenOS 9.0.4 for OnePlus 6/5/5T, Duo is now integrated into the default Phone app. It's very similar to the integration Google added to the Pixel's dialer in 2017 — a video button appears alongside contact names in the dial pad, call log, and other sections. OnePlus has also added a video call button to the OxygenOS SMS client.

"Earlier in 2018, we conducted a research study with OnePlus users in India on video calling capability," OnePlus product manager Szymon K. wrote in a forum post. "Here, Google Duo ranked the highest in terms of call quality. Following this, we’re now introducing Google Duo as a native function for video calls on our devices and are providing enhanced video calling quality for all OnePlus users."

The forum post mentioned that this functionality will also roll out to the OnePlus 3 and 3T, as part of the phones' promised Android Pie updates.