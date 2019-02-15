Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event is fast approaching and we know the event will primarily focus on its flagship S10 series of phones. According to previous leaks and rumors, it's also likely that we'll see some new wearable devices on February 20, something Samsung has all but confirmed with an accidental leak.

The Galaxy Wearables app, through which you control and update the Korean company's wearable products, has been updated prematurely and now features several new pieces. We've already seen the Galaxy Watch Active in silver, although we thought it would be called the Galaxy Sport — now we get to see it in black.

New Samsung wearables. Samsung fucked up and uploaded the updated Galaxy Wearables APK. pic.twitter.com/RfUjRXk2Xu — SamCentral (@SamCentralTech) February 15, 2019

We've also seen the Galaxy Buds pictured being wirelessly charged atop an S10 phone, so we knew they were coming too. This latest leak merely offers confirmation and gives us another view of the new true wireless earbuds. What we haven't seen before is the Galaxy Fit, even though the name has cropped up before.

From the app, we can see that there will be two new fitness trackers, the Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e. The branding of the latter matches the Galaxy S10e, so we might assume that will be a cheaper variant. There isn't much else known about the new devices at present, but we likely don't have long to wait before they get a more planned, official announcement.