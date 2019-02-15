With all of the new devices that debut, Google is constantly working on adding ARCore support to the latest and greatest. The ARCore compatibility page was last updated just three weeks ago, but several more phones have just joined the club. The Moto G7 family is the most noteworthy addition, with some Chinese phones we don't get stateside added as well.

Here are the new additions:

Honor V20

Huawei Nova 4

Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power, Moto G7 Play

Oppo R17 Pro

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition

Oddly, the LG Signature 2017 and 2018 phones that were added in the last update have now been removed with no explanation. Luckily, only 300 Signature Edition 2017 and 300 Signature Edition 2018 phones were ever made, so we doubt there'll be many complaints on that front.