If you're a Sprint Customer who likes coffee, or just digs free stuff, there's a tasty little treat for you waiting in the My Sprint Rewards app right now. A limited number of $5 Starbucks Cards are available in the app, but you better be quick before they're all out.

The Sprint rewards app hasn't been known for its mind-blowing discounts up to now, but this one isn't too bad, I guess. I'm not a Starbucks fan myself (although maybe it's better in the US?) but $5 is $5, and I'm sure there's something in there worth buying. If you've been waiting for a reason to bother downloading the app, maybe this will convince you.