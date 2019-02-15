The week before the MWC madness is coming to a close. We have a larger list for today, so hopefully you find something that interests you. As for Monday, I'm not sure if there will be a roundup for that day; I'm taking the next few days off, so we'll just have to see. Otherwise, enjoy your three-day weekend!

Free

Apps

  1. Analog Eternity - Palette Eternity - Film Filters $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Shipedge Pro Warehouse Management Inventory System $6.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. EZ Notes - Notepad notes, voice notes, to-do notes $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. PRO-Video player KM, HD 4K Perfect Player-MOV, AVI $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Interwebz Browser $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Quick QBL $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Kosmos - Work Time Tracker, Job Timesheet $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Fractions $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Discovering the Dinosaurs $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Night Light Pro: Blue Light Filter, Night Mode $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. QR Barcode Scanner Pro $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Speedometer GPS Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. DeepAbyss $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. CELL 13 $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. College Days - Winter Break $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Retro 10 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Stick Shadow: War Fight $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. New Math Puzzles 2019 PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky)Stickman War Z $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Cat home 2048 (VIP) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Speed Math 2018 - Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Animals Memory Game PRO 2019 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Grow Heroes Vip : Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Dead Rain : New zombie virus $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. The epic of legend 1 -The Tower of Lost $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Horses 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Mayur $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Wild West 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Thin - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. X Launcher $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. 12Alament Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Arcryste Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Quick Arc Launcher ( Smart One Swipe Launcher ) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Supercons - The Superhero Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. WAStickerApps EmojiGo $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. WAStickerApps Witch $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Daily Blends: Simple Green Smoothies $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Keto Diet Fast Food + Macro and Keto Calculator $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Screen Draw Screenshot Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Screenshot Pro 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Advanced Sport Training Calendar $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. JPEG Optimizer PRO with PDF support $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. The Art of War - PRO (No Ads) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Auto TTS $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Change DNS Pro (No Root 3G/Wifi) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. EasyJoin "Pro": Send SMS from PC, files, clipboard $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. eTOM Certification Guide $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Hidden Temple - VR Adventure $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Incognito Browser - Browse Anonymously 2018 $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Nostalgia.NES Pro (NES Emulator) $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Tournament Manager Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Manual Flash Calculator (Pro) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Private DIARY Pro - Personal journal $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Speedy DNS Changer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Voice Recorder Pro $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Lost Lands 4 (Full) $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. The Legacy (Full) $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Lemegeton Master Edition $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Christmas Games 2 in 1 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Clouds & Sheep Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Math Connect PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. My English Grammar Test PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Synonyms PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Tank Army - Fast Fingers Shmup $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Word Mania PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Add and subtract within 20 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Hangman Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Her Story $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Relic Seeker: Hypogeum $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. SKY STEEL - Ultimate Edition $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Word Games PRO - 63 in 1 $2.49 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Word Search Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. The Three Little Pigs $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Alterspace LWP $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Cornie Icons $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Minty Icons Pro $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Noizy Icons $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. [Substratum] Valerie $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Todo Reminder Pro + Widget $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. Annual View & Widget - Calendar $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. CRiOS X - ICON PACK $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Flux White - Substratum Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Fuchsia KWGT - Gradient Based Widgets $1.45 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days