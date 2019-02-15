Article Contents
The week before the MWC madness is coming to a close. We have a larger list for today, so hopefully you find something that interests you. As for Monday, I'm not sure if there will be a roundup for that day; I'm taking the next few days off, so we'll just have to see. Otherwise, enjoy your three-day weekend!
Free
Apps
- Analog Eternity - Palette Eternity - Film Filters $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Shipedge Pro Warehouse Management Inventory System $6.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- EZ Notes - Notepad notes, voice notes, to-do notes $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- PRO-Video player KM, HD 4K Perfect Player-MOV, AVI $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Interwebz Browser $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Quick QBL $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Kosmos - Work Time Tracker, Job Timesheet $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Fractions $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Discovering the Dinosaurs $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Night Light Pro: Blue Light Filter, Night Mode $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- QR Barcode Scanner Pro $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Speedometer GPS Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- DeepAbyss $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- CELL 13 $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- College Days - Winter Break $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Retro 10 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Stick Shadow: War Fight $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- New Math Puzzles 2019 PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky)Stickman War Z $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cat home 2048 (VIP) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Speed Math 2018 - Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Animals Memory Game PRO 2019 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Grow Heroes Vip : Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dead Rain : New zombie virus $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- The epic of legend 1 -The Tower of Lost $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Horses 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Mayur $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Wild West 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Thin - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- X Launcher $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- 12Alament Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Arcryste Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Quick Arc Launcher ( Smart One Swipe Launcher ) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Supercons - The Superhero Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- WAStickerApps EmojiGo $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- WAStickerApps Witch $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Daily Blends: Simple Green Smoothies $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Keto Diet Fast Food + Macro and Keto Calculator $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Screen Draw Screenshot Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Screenshot Pro 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Advanced Sport Training Calendar $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- JPEG Optimizer PRO with PDF support $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- The Art of War - PRO (No Ads) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Auto TTS $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Change DNS Pro (No Root 3G/Wifi) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- EasyJoin "Pro": Send SMS from PC, files, clipboard $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- eTOM Certification Guide $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hidden Temple - VR Adventure $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Incognito Browser - Browse Anonymously 2018 $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Nostalgia.NES Pro (NES Emulator) $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tournament Manager Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Manual Flash Calculator (Pro) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Private DIARY Pro - Personal journal $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Speedy DNS Changer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Voice Recorder Pro $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Lost Lands 4 (Full) $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- The Legacy (Full) $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Lemegeton Master Edition $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Christmas Games 2 in 1 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Clouds & Sheep Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Math Connect PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- My English Grammar Test PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Synonyms PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tank Army - Fast Fingers Shmup $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Word Mania PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Add and subtract within 20 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hangman Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Her Story $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Relic Seeker: Hypogeum $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- SKY STEEL - Ultimate Edition $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Word Games PRO - 63 in 1 $2.49 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
- Word Search Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Three Little Pigs $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Alterspace LWP $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Cornie Icons $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Minty Icons Pro $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Noizy Icons $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- [Substratum] Valerie $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Todo Reminder Pro + Widget $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Annual View & Widget - Calendar $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- CRiOS X - ICON PACK $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Flux White - Substratum Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fuchsia KWGT - Gradient Based Widgets $1.45 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
