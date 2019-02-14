The upcoming announcement of the Mi 9 is no secret at this point – it'll actually be revealed on the same day as the Galaxy S10 – but Xiaomi's CEO took to Weibo and Twitter to show off some hi-resolution renders of his company's upcoming flagship. Though this is usually the case with final renders, the Mi 9 looks quite snazzy.

Pictures of the Mi 9 have leaked previously, so it wouldn't surprise us if Xiaomi did this to correct any misinformation, as well as to get the hype train going. The most obvious feature is the triple rear camera setup, but in one of the renders, you can see a fourth (or third, depending on if you consider the volume rocker a single unit) button on the other side of the phone.

Immediately when I saw these images, my mind went to Huawei's P20 Pro Twilight color scheme. The multi-chromatic look is definitely hot these days, and for good reason. I'm an unabashed fan of blue phones – I still take out my Honor View10 and Huawei Mate 10 Pro just to admire the aesthetics – and I've said before that I'm all for phone manufacturers giving consumers more interesting and/or unique color options.

Whether you're looking forward to the Galaxy S10, the Mi 9, or both, February 20 is going to be a very busy day.