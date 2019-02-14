Tidal tries to stand out among streaming services by offering both hi-fi music quality and access to artists you can't find on Spotify, like Prince and Beyoncé. But in addition to bringing you music from acts you might have forgotten you were missing out on, that also means more exposure to artists you may not want to hear from at all. Now, thanks to the app's latest update, you can mute those artists when listening on Tidal



Tidal announced the new feature in the Google Play Store without much fanfare. However, it shouldn't be a surprising addition, considering other streaming music services like Spotify have recently added this capability as well.

This is good news for anyone who wants to avoid music by a certain performer. Considering the recent public outcry against artists like R. Kelly, this feature might end up getting utilized more in the future than you'd realize.