Since its introduction in 2014, Tidal has been the main provider of high-bitrate music for streaming in the United States. However, the company is more well-known for its controversies — like alleged inflation of subscriber numbers and artists bailing out — than its actual service. Tidal now has some added competition, as French streaming service Qobuz has expanded to the United States.

Qobuz has four plans, with no free tier available. The cheapest option is $9.99/month, which allows subscribers to stream music at 320 kbps. The 'Hi-Fi' plan is $19.99/month, and includes FLAC 16-Bit / 44.1 KHz music. There's also the $24.99/month 'Studio' offering with FLAC 24-Bit (up to 192 KHz), and the $299.99/year 'Sublime+' plan includes reduced prices for purchased music. For all options except 'Sublime+', the first month is free.

Qobuz hasn't revealed how many subscribers it already has, nor the number of songs available. Tidal's high price and limited music selection have hurt the service for years, but Qobuz already has 10 years of experience in the European market under its belt.