Basically every flagship these days uses an 18:9 display, with some companies even opting for slightly taller 18.5:9 and 19:9 ratios. Apple's iPhone X even has a 19.5:9 display. But Sony decided that none of that was enough, opting for a super tall 21:9 ratio on the Xperia XA3 according to these leaked press renders.

Unlike many other phones, the XA3 has neither a notch nor a hole-punch; it simply has a standard bezel up top. Some of you may be happy about this, but the XA3 is one of the few phones that a notch/hole-punch makes sense for. The combination of the 21:9 aspect ratio and pretty substantial top bezel make this a seriously tall phone. WinFuture is predicting a display resolution of 2560x1080 and a display size of 5.9".

Out back, there's a dual rear camera module with dual LED flash. The cameras are rumored to come in at 23MP and 8MP, though nothing is concrete. The bottom contains a USB Type-C port and two speaker openings. The fingerprint sensor appears to be side-mounted in between the power and volume buttons.

As for other specs, we've heard that the Xperia XA3 will have a Snapdragon 660, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and a 3,500mAh battery. The phone will likely debut alongside the XA3 Ultra and XZ4 at MWC in a few weeks.