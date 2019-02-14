RWBY DECKBUILDING GAME LAUNCHES TODAY

Free-to-Play Digital Card Game Based on Fan-Favorite Anime-Inspired Series

Now Available for PC, iOS and Android

IRVINE, CALIF., February 14, 2019 - 80Arcade, a leading independent video game developer, in partnership with media and entertainment company Rooster Teeth, today launched RWBY (pronounced “Ruby”) Deckbuilding Game, a new breed of digital card game bringing the anime-style series characters of RWBY to life. In RWBY Deckbuilding Game, players build up their decks during the game to defeat an array of deadly foes, or join forces in raids to take down powerful villains. The game has no packs or boosters to chase, so each expansion is a complete and unique experience right out of the box. RWBY Deckbuilding Game is available now for free on PC via Steam, iOS and Android.

“At 80Arcade, we strive to develop games that are easy to learn but hard to master, and couple them with stunning art and intricate themes,” said Matthew Scott, Partner at 80Arcade. “RWBY’s unique set of characters is a natural fit for a competitive card game, and we’re thrilled to bring the game to RWBY’s passionate fan-base.”

RWBY Deckbuilding Game is a new digital card game set in the world of Remnant, bringing the characters of RWBY to life. Players battle with fan-favorites Ruby, Weiss, Blake, Yang, Jaune, Nora, Pyrrha, or Ren as they upgrade decks for victory.

Players build their decks as they play by buying cards from a shared pool to create powerful synergies and conquer their opponents and powerful in-game bosses.

Play against the AI or with up to three friends in Quick Match or invite only games.

Unlock Relic Adventure mode which allows players to challenge the AI to defeat the diabolical boss and win the Relic frame version of their cards.

Purchase Raids that offer players the opportunity to team up with friends or other players to take down mighty villains and earn incredible rewards

"I'm so excited for RWBY fans to play this game and experience RWBY in a whole new way," said Kerry Shawcross, writer/director of RWBY. "The RWBY Deckbuilding Game gives RWBY fans a new way to experience the world of Remnant."

In a world filled with horrific monsters bent on death and destruction, humanity's hope lies with four huntresses, Ruby Rose, Weiss Schnee, Blake Belladonna, and Yang Xiao Long. Though each may be powerful on their own, these four girls must overcome dark forces and work as a team if they truly hope to become the next generation of Remnant's protectors. RWBY is the first western-style anime to be distributed in Japan and is produced by Rooster Teeth in Austin, Texas.

RWBY Deckbuilding Game is available now for free on Steam, iOS and Android. For more information about RWBY Deckbuilding Game, visit: https://www.games.roosterteeth.com/rwbydg/

About 80Arcade

80Arcade is a privately held, worldwide video game publisher formed in 2018 with a focus on “casual fun” entertainment products. The company works with popular licensors and creators to extend their vision into games that are for everyone, games that are easy to learn and endlessly engaging. 80 Arcade develops content for Mobile, Console and PC.

Founded by industry veterans and key development, sales, and marketing personnel, 80Arcade is focused on three primary channels of distribution including traditional game distribution, non-traditional retail channels, and digital download on gamersfirst.com and other networks. Follow 80Arcade on Twitter at @80Arcade, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/80ArcadeGames/, and visit www.80Arcade.com for details on all of Little Orbit’s titles.

ABOUT ROOSTER TEETH

Rooster Teeth is a pioneering media and entertainment company responsible for some of the biggest online series in history, such as the award-winning and longest-running web series, Red vs. Blue. They also produce the globally acclaimed animated series RWBY, the first western anime series to be distributed in Japan; the award-winning Rooster Teeth Podcast; and Immersion, a reality format that brings video game theory to the real world. Rooster Teeth has a massive global footprint of more than 45 million subscribers to its YouTube Network, 5 million unique monthly visitors to its RoosterTeeth.com hub and 3 million registered community members. The company was founded in 2003, and is a subsidiary of Otter Media, a WarnerMedia company. Discover more at RoosterTeeth.com.

