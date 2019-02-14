Nest launched its home security bundle at $500 a while back, which was pretty tough to justify. It has since come down $100, and today it's on sale for $100-120 less than that. Plus, you can get those spendy all-in-one Nest Detect sensors for an all-time low price of $39.

The Nest Secure consists of the Guard keypad/hub, Nest Tag NFC fobs, and the Nest Detect sensors. The starter kit includes a Guard and two each of the Tags and Detects. Walmart has the Secure bundle for $279.95, which is $120 off the usual $400 price. The same bundle is discounted by $100 at the Google Store, Nest, Best Buy, Rakuten, and B&H.

The Nest Detect is a door, window, and motion sensor, depending on how you configure it in the app. These devices started at $60 each, eventually dropping to $50. Now, they're $10 cheaper ($39) at most retailers including Nest, the Google Store, Best Buy, Lowes, Dell, and B&H.

We don't know how long these sales will last, but they might be today only. It's Valentine's Day after all. Nothing says "love" like securing your home from intruders.