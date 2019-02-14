You'd have to be living under a rock not to know what the Galaxy S10 is going to look like at this point. A very big rock. In the 359th GS10 leak so far this year, we get a look at the Ceramic white phone next to the Prism White model.

The ceramic Galaxy S10+ is reportedly the "luxury" model. It'll have 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage in addition to the ceramic back. The price will also be well over $1,000. It doesn't look as visually interesting as the Prism White phone, which has a pearlescent luster from certain angles. The phone will also come in black, green, and blue. Knowing Samsung, some of the colors will only launch internationally.

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S10 and S10+ on February 20th. The previously announced folding phone will also make an appearance. Hopefully, we'll get a closer look at it this time.