Basically every major US bank and credit union already supports Google Pay, and the contactless payment service already has nearly 2,000 partners stateside. Despite that, the support list continues to grow by at least a handful of banks every few weeks, and sure enough, an additional 17 have joined the list since our last update 12 days ago.
Without further ado, here are the 17 new banks and credit unions:
- Alpena Community Credit Union
- American Bank, NA
- Coleman County State Bank
- Columbia Credit Union
- First Area Credit Union
- Jefferson Credit Union
- Members Choice West Virginia Federal Credit Union
- NESC Federal Credit Union
- NexTier Bank, National Association
- Northwestern Mutual Credit Union
- Peoples Bank SB
- Pine Federal Credit Union
- Rabobank, NA
- Sanibel Captiva Community Bank
- The Citizens National Bank of Bluffton
- Ticonderoga Federal Credit Union
- Washington Gas Light Federal Credit Union
We're not sure exactly how many banks and credit unions there are in the US, but there can't be many more than the amount Google Pay already supports, right? In any case, if your local financial institution somehow still isn't on the list, it'll probably be added any day now.
