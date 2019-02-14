Companies will use any holiday as an excuse to run a sale, and Google is no exception. For Valentine's Day, it's offering a $1 promo code for any app and game... so long as it costs over $3. Think of this less as a free dollar, and more as a free <33% discount.
The code you'll need to redeem is VALENTINE2019. Once redeemed, it's valid until February 28th on any app, game, or in-app purchase costing over $3. This US-only offer will only work one time per account, and it can't be combined with any other Play Store offers. Hit the source link below to get a direct link to the code redemption.
UK and Japan readers can take advantage of this as well:
We’ve got an offer for you this #ValentinesDay that will get your heart racing. Visit the link to redeem your code. US: https://t.co/mU1QHdmCXD UK: https://t.co/ISSs9sMCc5 Japan: https://t.co/lOPNuVw6Pz pic.twitter.com/CiS3T5DUdr
