Companies will use any holiday as an excuse to run a sale, and Google is no exception. For Valentine's Day, it's offering a $1 promo code for any app and game... so long as it costs over $3. Think of this less as a free dollar, and more as a free <33% discount.

The code you'll need to redeem is VALENTINE2019. Once redeemed, it's valid until February 28th on any app, game, or in-app purchase costing over $3. This US-only offer will only work one time per account, and it can't be combined with any other Play Store offers. Hit the source link below to get a direct link to the code redemption.