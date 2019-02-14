Nest, the Google-owned smart home company, is known for making excellent (albeit expensive) products that integrate well in Google Home ecosystems. Target now has the Nest Indoor Cam 3-Pack on sale for $279 — 30% off its MSRP and the lowest price we've ever seen.

The Nest Indoor Cam captures wide-angle 1080p footage and can alert the user upon detecting motion or sound. With two-way audio, night vision, and the ability to mount magnetically, it's feature-rich enough for most folks. If you require 4K video capture and more powerful sound output, you'd have to look for its big brother, the Nest Cam IQ.

In the past, we've reviewed the Nest Hello doorbell camera and the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor, and in both instances, praised the functionality and Google Home integration. Keep in mind that with any Nest camera, while you can access footage in real time, a Nest Aware subscription (starting at $5/mo or $50/year for 5-day video history) is required if you want to go back and look at old footage, and there isn't an option to store videos locally.

You can get the Nest Indoor Cam at Target, with in-store pickup and free shipping options being available. Using a Target REDcard will save you an additional 5%.